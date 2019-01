PCYC water balloon fundraiser

Local PCYC Manager Heather Smith with their ‘Splash for Cash’ sign. PICTURE: Callum Marshall Local PCYC Manager Heather Smith with their ‘Splash for Cash’ sign. PICTURE: Callum Marshall

By Callum Marshall

A local PCYC fundraiser to support youths who’ve left school early or are disengaged from it has begun this week, and it involves a fair few water bombs.

Inspired by the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge, the ‘Splash for Cash’ event will see nominated locals bombarded by purchased water balloons from friends and family, with the money going towards PCYC’s ‘Vision’ program.

Local PCYC Manager Heather Smith said the quirky fundraising event had come about from a desire to try out something different to support an important cause.

