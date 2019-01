Minister speaks with the locals

By Craig Brealey

It was distressing to see thousands upon thousands of dead fish carpeting the Darling River at Menindee but the only solution was a big fresh flow and none was available, NSW Regional Water Minister Niall Blair said yesterday.

Mr Blair flew up to the distressed town to inspect the latest catastrophe and was confronted by about 50 angry locals who interrupted his impromptu press conference on the banks of the river.

They accused him of contributing to the unprecedented disaster by allowing the over-allocation of water to cotton growers on the Darling’s tributaries and letting the Murray-Darling Basin Authority drain the Menindee lakes when they were full.

