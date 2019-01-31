Senator flies over Queensland dams

Centre Alliance Party Senator for South Australia, Rex Patrick. Centre Alliance Party Senator for South Australia, Rex Patrick.

By Craig Brealey

While the Darling River is left to die, water flows in its tributaries in Queensland and the vast dams of the cotton farms are full, according to federal senator Rex Patrick.

Senator Patrick took a flight over the rivers this week and saw cotton storage dams brimming with water “as far as the eye could see”.

The Centre Alliance Party Senator for South Australia said that when the news of the latest Menindee fish kill was breaking on Monday morning, he was starting a three-day fact-finding tour of the Northern Basin.

Please log in to read the whole article.