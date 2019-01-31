Memorial concert: Can you help?

Over the last few months a small but dedicated committee has been working hard behind the scenes to plan a memorial concert for Nessie Osten OA, who passed away in September last year.

Nessie was a driving force in local music for many decades, being at various times conductor of the Philharmonic Choir and the Civic Orchestra, as well as establishing the Gallery Players and Singers and teaching piano and theory to hundreds of local students.

In addition, she was organist and choir-leader at the Sacred Heart Cathedral and the main instigator of the Broken Hill Proms Concerts, which entertained Broken Hill citizens for many years and raised many thousands of dollars for charity. “The Proms” was a collaboration between the choir, orchestra, BIU Band and Cameron Pipe Band. Who could forget Highland Cathedral played by the BIU and Cameron Pipe Bands in the Sacred Heart Cathedral!

