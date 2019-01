Art chief position wide open

West darling Arts’ Chairperson Kathy Graham. Picture: Callum Marshall West darling Arts’ Chairperson Kathy Graham. Picture: Callum Marshall

By Callum Marshall

West Darling Arts are currently looking for a new Executive Director, a position that involves a lot of community interaction and experience running a small or not-for-profit business.

Chairperson of the West Darling Arts board Kathy Graham said the ideal candidate would be an outgoing individual who could deal with many different and diverse groups.

“Ideally, we need someone who is vibrant, really self-motivated and can engage with artists and communities as well as other stakeholders like land councils, art groups, and non-profit, private and government organisations,” she said.

