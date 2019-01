Businesses donate something cool

PCYC Manager Heather Smith with Broken Hill Harvey Norman Proprietor Ajay Mandyam (left) and Owner of the Broken Hill McDonald's Mark Craven, all highlighting the PCYC's new freezer. PICTURE: Callum Marshall

By Callum Marshall

A new freezer has been generously donated to the PCYC by the local McDonald’s and Harvey Norman.

With the organisation planning to run a new breakfast program for the kids and requiring a new freezer, local McDonald’s owner Mark Craven and local Harvey Norman Proprietor Ajay Mandyam were able to pay for and install a freezer for them.

Manager of the PCYC Heather Smith said Mark and Ajay’s donation ticked off a task they’d been wanting to complete for a while.

