Teen’s outstanding effort

Victorian Riley McIntosh, 14, this week dipped into his own pocket and delivered a truck-load of fresh water to White Cliffs residents, who only had 60 days of water left. PICTURE: Supplied

By Callum Marshall

A 14-year-old from Warragul, Victoria has displayed incredible selflessness by organising and delivering water to drought-affected residents in White Cliffs.

Alongside his dad, Rod McIntosh, and family friend, Gordy Parsons, Riley McIntosh arrived in White Cliffs on Wednesday with a tanker carrying 37,500 litres of water for local residents, who only had 60 days of water left.

Riley paid for the water himself by doing jobs cleaning trucks within his own small business.

