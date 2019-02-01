Far West wild one

By Callum Marshall

Broken Hill and the surrounding region was treated to some wild weather Wednesday afternoon and night as heavy winds, lightning and rain battered the Far West.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, wind gusts in Broken Hill reached a high of 74km/h on Wednesday night, and 78 k/h in Wilcannia.

Despite the fierce weather coming through town, Broken Hill SES’ Darren Larkin said that, outside of some damage to radio stations, there hadn’t been any significant callouts they had to deal with.

