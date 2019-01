SA Commissioner blasts river management

Menindee locals gather to watch the SA Royal Commission announcement on TV yesterday. PICTURE: Ali Cupper Menindee locals gather to watch the SA Royal Commission announcement on TV yesterday. PICTURE: Ali Cupper

By Craig Brealey

The Menindee Lakes Project should not proceed and the “unlawful” and “indefensible” actions of the Murray-Darling Basin Authority raised serious doubts about whether it could fulfill its duty to save the river system.

These were among the many findings of the South Australian Royal Commission which presented its report to the public yesterday.

Commissioner Bret Walker SC also condemned the NSW Regional Water Minister Niall Blair for his “grossly irresponsible” statement that the Menindee Water Saving Project “must” go ahead despite the deaths of millions of fish in the Darling River this month.

