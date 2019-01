Rep footy back on the table

Heath Harris in action during the 2015 Miners Cup played at Adelaide Oval. PICTURE: Patrick Reincke Heath Harris in action during the 2015 Miners Cup played at Adelaide Oval. PICTURE: Patrick Reincke

By Tyler Hannigan

Representative football could return this season but only with full commitment from all parties, says AFL Broken Hill chairman Andrew Schmidt.

Local footballers have been unable to represent Broken Hill on the football field since the Miners Cup was last held in 2016. The game was played as a curtain raiser to AFL games in Adelaide between Broken Hill and the Far North League until an agreement on dates for 2017 could not be reached.

While the curtain raiser slot is no longer an option, the game itself has the backing of both leagues although it will need the local clubs to be fully committed.

