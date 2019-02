You beauty! Aura makes the finals

Aura Clinic and Spa’s Abbey Johns, Holly Walker, Kate Pryor and Sam Cecchin are excited after learning the business is a finalist at the 2019 Face and Body Conference Awards. PICTURE: Myles Burt Aura Clinic and Spa’s Abbey Johns, Holly Walker, Kate Pryor and Sam Cecchin are excited after learning the business is a finalist at the 2019 Face and Body Conference Awards. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

Aura Clinic and Spa has been selected as finalists at the 2019 Face and Body Conference Awards in the Gold Coast.

The annual awards are for Medi Spas and Dermal Therapists, focusing on new technologies and directions in the beauty industry.

The awards take into account business growth, client results, client testimonials and commitments to education and upskilling.

