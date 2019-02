That was a hot one

It wasn’t too hot yesterday for basketball dads (back left) Corey Sultana and Travis Milne. They enlisted the help of (front left) Nate Milne, Lucas Sultana, Bryce Milne and Blake Sultana to clean up the front of the Basketball Stadium. PICTURE: Myles Burt It wasn’t too hot yesterday for basketball dads (back left) Corey Sultana and Travis Milne. They enlisted the help of (front left) Nate Milne, Lucas Sultana, Bryce Milne and Blake Sultana to clean up the front of the Basketball Stadium. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Callum Marshall

A new climate summary from the Bureau of Meteorology has highlighted that January 2019 was the hottest month on record in Australia.

Across New South Wales, records for mean, maximum and minimum temperatures were broken with the Menindee Post Office recording the highest state-wide temperature of 48.8 degrees on January 28.

During the month, Broken Hill Airport recorded its highest ever maximum and minimum January temperatures of 46.3 and 33.6 degrees respectively.

Please log in to read the whole article.