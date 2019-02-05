Senator proposes cotton export ban

A cotton farm in the Northern Basin. This photo was taken last week by Senator Rex Patrick when he took a flight over the farms in northern NSW and southern Queensland. Note that the river (at right) stops flowing at the point where it is channeled into the dams. A cotton farm in the Northern Basin. This photo was taken last week by Senator Rex Patrick when he took a flight over the farms in northern NSW and southern Queensland. Note that the river (at right) stops flowing at the point where it is channeled into the dams.

By Craig Brealey

A Senator has warned the government that his proposal to ban the export of cotton was no election stunt but an attempt to have it finally address the catastrophe on the Darling River.

Rex Patrick, of the Centre Alliance party, said it had been prompted by the destructive neglect of the river and its tributaries, and the “disrespectful” response to the findings of the Murray-Darling Royal Commission.

Next week Senator Patrick will introduce a Bill to stop what he described as exporting water from the driest continent on earth.

