Foundation handover

Kimberley Fell will be leaving Foundation Broken Hill with (right) Prue Sulicich stepping up to take on her role. PICTURE: Emily McInerney Kimberley Fell will be leaving Foundation Broken Hill with (right) Prue Sulicich stepping up to take on her role. PICTURE: Emily McInerney

Prue Sulicich has been appointed to the role of Foundation Broken Hill Executive Officer.

The appointment marks the end of an era for Foundation Broken Hill, with the departure of Foundation Manager Kimberley Fell after ten years.

The Foundation was established in 1999/2000 and Kimberley has been a lynchpin for the organisation since 2008 - initially in financial services, but then moving into the management role in 2009.

