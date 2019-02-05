City Councillor backs Shooters candidate

Clr Tom Kennedy Clr Tom Kennedy

A local City Councillor has thrown his support behind NSW Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Barwon candidate Roy Butler.

Councillor Tom Kennedy said he believed Mr Butler was the only candidate that could beat the National Party.

“We need to send a message to (Water Minister) Niall Blair that the National Party have sold out the Darling River and Menindee Lakes,” Clr Kennedy said.

