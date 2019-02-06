NSW Labor’s $1m tourism pledge

Artist Jack Absalom, in his gallery, said he will wait to see what kind of help can be provided by the elected government. PICTURE: Emily McInerney Artist Jack Absalom, in his gallery, said he will wait to see what kind of help can be provided by the elected government. PICTURE: Emily McInerney

By Emily McInerney

A State Labor Government has pledged $1 million to help towns recover from the damage caused to their tourism trade by the mass fish kill catastrophe.

John Graham, Shadow Minister for Tourism, was in the city yesterday to announce the package.

“I’ve been here having a talk to local tourism operators just about the current state of things, particularly after the news of the dramatic fish kills.

Please log in to read the whole article.