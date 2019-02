Senator tells different story about river usage

Cotton dams in the northern Murray-Darling Basin last week. PICTURE: Rex Patrick

By Craig Brealey

Cotton farms are working the Macquarie River hard despite a claim that it has “zero” allocation for irrigation, says South Australian Senator, Rex Patrick.

This week the Federal Water Minister, David Littleproud, replied to Senator Patrick’s attempt to ban the export of thirsty cotton crops by saying that irrigators were also suffering from the drought.

“The Gwydir, Namoi and Macquarie districts near (sic) Menindee are all on zero general allocation for irrigation this year,” the Minister said.

