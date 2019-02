Rego night for new sport in Hill

Local soccer player Bailey Miller out at the new Futsal court within the old ICA Building at Memorial Oval. PICTURE: Callum Marshall Local soccer player Bailey Miller out at the new Futsal court within the old ICA Building at Memorial Oval. PICTURE: Callum Marshall

By Callum Marshall

Registration for Broken Hill Futsal will be taking place tonight with the inaugural 10-week season kicking off on Monday, February 11.

Taking place at the old ICA building out at Memorial Oval, teams will be able to submit their registration forms with a demonstration match taking place as well.

There’ll be competitions for senior men’s, women’s, mixed, over 35s and junior Under 10s, 12s, 14s and 16s that locals can enter into.

Please log in to read the whole article.