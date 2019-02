BH lads’ finals chance

Team Manager Dennis Watts (from left), Michael Maalste, Mackenzie Attard, Tobias Hack (Captain), Jordan Vella and Nash Mitchell. PICTURE: Peter Argent Team Manager Dennis Watts (from left), Michael Maalste, Mackenzie Attard, Tobias Hack (Captain), Jordan Vella and Nash Mitchell. PICTURE: Peter Argent

By Peter Argent

Despite a loss to Yorke Peninsula yesterday, the Murray Districts Barrier (MDB) side are able to make the finals tomorrow, as long as the South East side beats the boys from the Yorke Peninsula today.

They also have to win over Alice Springs, who are competing in this competition for the second time.

In Monday’s day one fixture, silver MDB defeated one of the competition yardsticks for the past five years South East by 5 runs in a thrilling affair.

