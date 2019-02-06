Aldi just looking at moment

By Emily Ferguson

For quite some time now Broken Hillites have speculated about popular chain supermarket ALDI setting up shop in town.

The rumours suggest that the store may be building on the vacant land on the corner of Galena and Wills streets, diagonally across from Lindsay’s Aluminium and Glass.

Locals have voiced their opinions and the response appears to be quite mixed. Some residents have said they don’t want the chain to come at all, saying that we already have two large supermarkets and that there is no room for another, that the town would do better with a Kmart or something similar.

