Max fans unite

Mad Max fans have been gathering at the Silverton Youth Hostel before this weekend’s Silverton Collective gets under way. Mad Max fans have been gathering at the Silverton Youth Hostel before this weekend’s Silverton Collective gets under way.

By Callum Marshall

The 2019 Mad Max Silverton Collective will be kicking off on Friday with diehard fans once more arriving in the Far West for a series of themed events and activities.

Taking place every two years, fans come out to Silverton to celebrate all things Mad Max, with Mad Max 2 having being filmed in Broken Hill and Silverton.

Steve Scholz, dressed up in character as ‘The Mighty Wez’, said this year’s Silverton Collective was following along from another major Mad Max event in Maryborough which celebrated 40 years since the original Mad max came out.

