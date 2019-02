Proposal thumbs down

All he can say is 'why?' John Hart is firmly opposed to the relocation of the Tourist Information Centre, his thoughts are: why fix something that isn't broken? PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

By Emily Ferguson

The idea proposed by City Council to relocate the Broken Hill Police Station to the current Tourist Information Centre has been strongly opposed by local tourism operator, John Hart.

John Hart of the Pro Hart Gallery said even the thought of moving the extremely popular and well-appreciated tourist centre just doesn’t make sense, at any level.

“The whole thing is nuts, I’m not trying to have a go at Council, but I just don’t think they’ve thought it through.”

