Joliffe sinks South

Josh Joliffe raises the bat after reaching his century on Saturday. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan Josh Joliffe raises the bat after reaching his century on Saturday. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan

By Tyler Hannigan

A blistering century by Central’s Josh Joliffe and an all-round performance by West’s Lachie Harvey led their respective teams to victories last weekend in B Grade cricket.

On a dry Norm Fox Oval, barely suitable for play, Central batted first and made a strong start against an undermanned South side.

Magpie openers Clint Jones and Jason Maalste added 49 for the first wicket until Jones fell for 27, bringing Joliffe to the crease.

