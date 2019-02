River decisions ‘not the wisest’

(From left) MDBA CEO Phillip Glyde, Federal MP Mark Coulton and Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack facing the locals at Maiden’s Hotel in Menindee yesterday. PICTURE: Craig Brealey (From left) MDBA CEO Phillip Glyde, Federal MP Mark Coulton and Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack facing the locals at Maiden’s Hotel in Menindee yesterday. PICTURE: Craig Brealey

By Craig Brealey

After seven years and $8 billion spent on the Murray-Darling Basin Plan, in the Darling River yesterday Murray Cod were being pulled from the water, put in a truck and driven across the state to try and save their lives.

While the Deputy Prime Minister and the CEO of the MDBA were heading to Menindee for a public meeting, NSW Fisheries staff were netting about 20 of the river giants suffocating in the weir pool and putting them in water tanks for the 756km journey to a native fish breeding farm in Narrandera.

Locals said the cod were so weakened and stressed they would probably die before they got there.

