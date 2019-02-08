Humungus doco

Faye Murman and Jim ‘The Tank’ Dorsey out at Mundi Mundi Lookout where many of the stunts for Mad Max 2 were filmed. Faye Murman and Jim ‘The Tank’ Dorsey out at Mundi Mundi Lookout where many of the stunts for Mad Max 2 were filmed.

By Callum Marshall

A documentary exploring the life of a diehard Mad Max fan and cosplayer of the ‘Lord Humungus’ character will be making its premiere at the Silver City Cinema on Saturday night.

The screening of ‘Lord Humungus: A Documentary’ is part of this year’s Silverton Collective event, a biennial gathering of Mad Max fans out in the Far West.

Jim ‘The Tank’ Dorsey is the ‘Lord Humungus’ in the film, and has been dressing up as the Mad Max 2 villain for conventions and other events for many years.

