Let the BDT do it

Chris Minns Chris Minns

By Emily McInerney

The Shadow Water Minister is calling on the BDT to host the “great debate” between himself and Niall Blair.

While the date of the debate has been set, no venue or model has been arranged.

NSW Shadow Water Minister Chris Minns said he was happy to meet in Broken Hill on March 4 to debate the Water Minister.

Please log in to read the whole article.