Sport stars line-up for Hill

Boxing champion Solomon Haumono during a demonstration bout in the city last year. PICTURE: Michael Murphy

By Tyler Hannigan

Boxing and soccer are on the agenda for the 2019 Impact Sports Weekend to be held in Broken Hill next month.

Impact’s Mark Horan will return to the city along with former NRL player and NSW boxing champion Solomon Haumono and former Socceroo Gerry Gomez along with ex-NRL players Mick Ostini and Charlie Tonga, and former rugby union player Iva Motusaga.

Saturday, March 2, will see a soccer clinic run by Gomez at the Broken Hill Soccer Grounds on Blende St from 10am. Gomez played over 300 national soccer league games for Sydney City, Marconi, Apia and the Parramatta Eagles in a professional career that spanned almost 20 years.

