24.9°C 03:00 pm
Can't log in? Click here.

Now you see it, now you don’t

Friday, 8th February, 2019

BEFORE AND AFTER: The Water Cleanser company says it cleaned this lake in Texas, USA. BEFORE AND AFTER: The Water Cleanser company says it cleaned this lake in Texas, USA.

By Myles Burt

Businessman Peter Riddell says politicians have been ignoring solutions to the blue-green algae crisis killing fish across the state.

Peter Riddell from The Water Cleanser Company says he has reached out to politicians about a product that would eliminate blue-green algae from the Darling River.

But his pitch hasn’t received a response from politicians who believe there is no solution in sight.

Please log in to read the whole article.

© Copyright 2019 Barrier Daily Truth, All Rights Reserved. ABN: 38 684 603 658