Now you see it, now you don’t
Friday, 8th February, 2019
BEFORE AND AFTER: The Water Cleanser company says it cleaned this lake in Texas, USA.
By Myles Burt
Businessman Peter Riddell says politicians have been ignoring solutions to the blue-green algae crisis killing fish across the state.
Peter Riddell from The Water Cleanser Company says he has reached out to politicians about a product that would eliminate blue-green algae from the Darling River.
But his pitch hasn’t received a response from politicians who believe there is no solution in sight.
Please log in to read the whole article.