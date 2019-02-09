NSW Health ignores BH unionists: BIC

By Myles Burt

Barrier Industrial Council members employed by the health service are taking industrial action because of a dispute over pay.

The FWLHD and the NSW Ministry of Health “continued to ignore” union claims and would not enter into immediate face-to-face negotiations to resolve growing concerns, acting BIC President Ros Ferry said yesterday.

Industrial action will begin on Monday. Union members will use to their own discretion regarding the process used for billing patient services.

Please log in to read the whole article.