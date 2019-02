‘Clunk’ drops into town

Bertrand Cadart with the ‘Beneath the Outback Sun’ film crew including Director Eddie Beyrouthy (far right) and producer Phil Lambert (fourth from left). PICTURE: Callum Marshall Bertrand Cadart with the ‘Beneath the Outback Sun’ film crew including Director Eddie Beyrouthy (far right) and producer Phil Lambert (fourth from left). PICTURE: Callum Marshall

By Callum Marshall

A Mad Max One extra and a documentary crew have joined up at this year’s Silverton Collective, as they look to explore the film series’ culture and its personal connection to the extra who played ‘Clunk’ in the original film.

Bertrand Cadart played the role of ‘Clunk’, a member of Toecutter’s motorcycle gang, in the original 1979 Mad Max film.

He has led a fascinating life, once serving as the Mayor of Glamorgan Spring Bay Council in Tasmania, and said he pitched the idea of a Mad Max 40th anniversary documentary to long-time friend and filmmaker Eddie Beyrouthy.

