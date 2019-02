Cod survive trip

A big cod in his tank at his new home in Narrandera. PICTURE: NSW DPI Fisheries A big cod in his tank at his new home in Narrandera. PICTURE: NSW DPI Fisheries

By Craig Brealey

All 20 of the big Murray cod pulled from the Darling River near Menindee on Thursday have survived a truck trip across the state and are doing fine.

“It went really well,” the manager of the Narrandera Fisheries Centre, Martin Asmus, said yesterday.

“Some were visibly stressed but they’re in reasonable condition and we’ll hold them here as long as we need.”

