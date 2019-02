In-form sides to face off

Nathan Waterhouse, shown in action earlier this season, took four top-order wickets last weekend to set up South’s win over West. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan Nathan Waterhouse, shown in action earlier this season, took four top-order wickets last weekend to set up South’s win over West. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan

By Tyler Hannigan

In what could well be an early preview of the semi-final, South battle Central at the Alma Oval today having both scored wins last round.

Please log in to read the whole article.