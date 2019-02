NASA’s latest recruit

By Myles Burt

Isabella Ball is blasting off to America after the University Department of Rural Health selected her for the NASA United Space School.

Ms Ball will be leaving Australia on July 20 for two weeks to learn more about the science behind space exploration in Houston, Texas.

She’ll be a part of team to help take on a large space-orientated project over the 14-day program, alongside a number of other teams consisting of students from around the world.

