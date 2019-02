Bulldogs bite back

Jordan Vella bowls on Saturday. Vella picked up 6-33 in North’s win over West. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan Jordan Vella bowls on Saturday. Vella picked up 6-33 in North’s win over West. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan

By Tyler Hannigan

Fifties from Tobias Hack and Codie Howard, as well as six wickets by Jordan Vella, led North to a dominant win over West in their round 13 Demo Club A Grade clash on Saturday.

Batting first on a very green Jubilee Oval wicket, North lost their first wicket early with junior Casey Ferguson dismissing Matt Letcher for just one.

That brought the returning Dan ter Braak (40) to the crease and the Dutchman looked in ominous touch as he and Bill Bergman (11) put on a 50-run partnership.

