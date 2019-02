Bowlers do it again for South

South’s Arlen Bird cuts on his way to a team-high 30 off 27 balls on Saturday. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan South’s Arlen Bird cuts on his way to a team-high 30 off 27 balls on Saturday. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan

By Tyler Hannigan

Another superb effort with the ball has guided South to their eighth win of the season as they defeated Central by 65 runs at the Alma Oval on Saturday.

After restricting West to just 58 in round 12, South’s bowlers strangled Central with tight lines that eventually led to wickets.

The Magpies, needing 131 for victory, crawled to 0-15 from nine overs with Nathan Waterhouse and Laurence Hebbard bowling incredibly miserly opening spells.

Please log in to read the whole article.