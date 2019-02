Mane attraction

Letisha McKenzie with one of 4BP’s horses. PICTURE: Supplied Letisha McKenzie with one of 4BP’s horses. PICTURE: Supplied

By Callum Marshall

A former Hillite who runs horse training clinics at Belarabon Station east of Broken Hill has just started up Indigenous suicide awareness clinics.

Jarrod Joe Hughes of 4BP Horses said the suicide awareness clinics will replicate much of what the current horse training clinics do but focus more on individuals bonding with the horse, with other people who attend, and being part of something that’s more therapeutic and cathartic.

“The suicide prevention clinics are pretty much the same as the general horse training clinics but the difference is just a little bit of due-diligence about who’s attending,” he said.

