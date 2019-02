Locals dive in to save fish

This big generator-powered aerator was donated and Menindee local put it in to try and save some fish because flows have been cut to the Lower Darling. PICTURE: Supplied This big generator-powered aerator was donated and Menindee local put it in to try and save some fish because flows have been cut to the Lower Darling. PICTURE: Supplied

By Emily McInerney

Menindee locals, anticipating the cutting of flows to the lower Darling River, have united to put in an aerator at Weir 32.

It was announced on Tuesday that WaterNSW was ceasing flows from the weir.

The move was delayed last week after a request from DPI Fisheries to allow time to relocate fish from the pool immediately downstream of the weir.

Please log in to read the whole article.