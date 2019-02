Apron display raising funds

By Emily Ferguson

The Apron Project is coming to Broken Hill as part of its NSW Roadshow, with 100 original art aprons on display.

Broken Hill is one of eight stops that will be treated to the Apron Project which began in 2015 when owner and creator of the art initiative, Sallianne McClelland, worked with artists across Australia and the United States of America.

She invited artists to submit a decorated apron, whether it be painted, sewn, beaded or quilted, and they would then be auctioned to raise money for the Hornsby Ku-ring-gai Women’s Shelter.

