Nine enough for Roos

Mason Squire bowls on Saturday in his side’s 12-run win over North at the Zinc Oval. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan Mason Squire bowls on Saturday in his side’s 12-run win over North at the Zinc Oval. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan

By Tyler Hannigan

South picked up a hard-fought 12-run win over North in Saturday’s B Grade clash despite having just nine players, while the Warriors cemented top spot with victory against the Magpies.

South batted first at the Zinc Oval and made a fantastic start with openers RV Kumar and Binu Sebastian adding 49 for the first wicket until Sebastian was caught for 18 off 24 balls.

Co-captains Mason Squire (7) and Danny Gray (2) came and went quickly before Mitch Henderson (10) was also dismissed to leave South in trouble at 4-87 and with only nine available batsmen.

Please log in to read the whole article.