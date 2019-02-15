Aboriginal council acts on river crisis

By Emily McInerney

The NSW Aboriginal Land Council has called a statewide Day of Action next month to drive change for towns on the Murray-Darling system.

The river system was in crisis, said NSWALC Chair Roy Ah-See and Western Region Councillor William Murray who recently visited Menindee and Wilcannia.

“Menindee and Wilcannia are two towns severely affected by this water crisis, but this is not an isolated issue,” NSWALC Chair Roy Ah-See said.

