Dig deep for Judd

Mick Thornberry (from left), Lachie Harvey and Paige Cuy are part of the fundraising efforts for Judd Carpenter who is undergoing treatment for leukaemia. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan Mick Thornberry (from left), Lachie Harvey and Paige Cuy are part of the fundraising efforts for Judd Carpenter who is undergoing treatment for leukaemia. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan

By Tyler Hannigan

Two fundraising events will take place next weekend to help local Judd Carpenter in his ongoing cancer treatment.

The first is a ‘Tradies Night’ that will be held on Friday, February 22 at the West Football Club starting at 7pm. Entry is $5 and there will be a door prize, raffles and more to help raise money for Carpenter who was diagnosed with leukaemia in late 2018.

Carpenter has now spent two months undergoing treatment in Adelaide and will be off work for an extended period of time as part of his recovery.

