Back into the swing

West’s Tom Burke, shown in action for their A Grade side, top scored with 35 not out in their Stage 3 junior match against Central on Monday but it wasn’t enough for the win. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan West’s Tom Burke, shown in action for their A Grade side, top scored with 35 not out in their Stage 3 junior match against Central on Monday but it wasn’t enough for the win. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan

By Tyler Hannigan

Junior cricket in Broken Hill is back underway after the school holiday break with Stage 3 beginning earlier in the week while Stage 1 and Cricket Blast resumes tonight.

Central took on West on Monday night in the Stage 3 competition. The Magpies scored 5-111 to pick up a big win in that over the Robins who could manage only 8-89. The ladder now has North clear on top with 27 points, West sit second on 21 and Central are third with 12.

North had the bye this week but will have to deal with the departure of two of their star players, Logan Berryman and Taylor Kube, who relocated with their families over the summer holidays.

