History-making night for firefighters

(From left) Broken Hill Fire and Rescue’s Central Captain Peter Hynes, Central Deputy Captain Peter Hatzl, South Deputy Captain Amy Ellice and South Captain Leon Bock. PICTURE: Callum Marshall (From left) Broken Hill Fire and Rescue’s Central Captain Peter Hynes, Central Deputy Captain Peter Hatzl, South Deputy Captain Amy Ellice and South Captain Leon Bock. PICTURE: Callum Marshall

By Callum Marshall

Local fire fighters have celebrated the appointment of Broken Hill’s first female Deputy Captain.

Amy Ellice was promoted to Deputy Captain of the South station while Peter Hatzl was promoted to the same role at the Central station at a ceremony on Wednesday night during a gathering of fellow firefighters and family members at the Central Fire Station.

Peter said he was looking forward to the challenges and responsibilities that the role entailed.

