Flying start for St Pat’s

Managers of the four major club sponsors (from left) The Workies’ Tim Roney, The Sturt Club’s Doug Coff, The Musicians’ Club’s Michael Boland and The Democratic Club’s Karren Howe had the honour of cutting the ribbon to open the St Pat’s office yesterday. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson Managers of the four major club sponsors (from left) The Workies’ Tim Roney, The Sturt Club’s Doug Coff, The Musicians’ Club’s Michael Boland and The Democratic Club’s Karren Howe had the honour of cutting the ribbon to open the St Pat’s office yesterday. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

By Emily Ferguson

The St Pat’s Office has officially opened as race day quickly approaches.

With just four weeks to go until the biggest day on the Broken Hill calendar the committee is starting to get into full swing.

The office was opened by the four local club mangers and major sponsors of the St Patrick Races.

