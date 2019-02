YMCA well underway

Here’s cheers: NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro and YMCA Broken Hill Area Manager Shane Simmons raise a toast with a slice of healthy watermelon. PICTURE: Emily McInerney Here’s cheers: NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro and YMCA Broken Hill Area Manager Shane Simmons raise a toast with a slice of healthy watermelon. PICTURE: Emily McInerney

By Emily McInerney

The YMCA Integrated Wellness Centre was officially opened yesterday after seeing a 220 per cent uplift in just one month.

The soft opening of the YMCA was held for the public on January 19 and 2000 people streamed through the doors.

Yesterday the Member for Parkes, Mark Coulton, NSW Deputy Premier, John Barilaro, and Member for Barwon, Kevin Humphries, joined YMCA staff and volunteers to unveil the plaque and take a tour.

