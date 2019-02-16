“Clown” jibe doesn’t raise a laugh

The National Party's campaign message has not gone down very well in Broken Hill.

By Emily McInerney

An election postcard distributed this week by the National Party promises that they will “stand up to protect your water and not let it be stolen by town clowns”.

“Labor and the Greens want to cut water from NSW towns and farms so that our water fills overflowing lakes in South Australia,” the postcard states.

It finishes by encouraging people to “Vote 1 The Nationals - It’s your time”.

