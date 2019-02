Game on in Barwon

By Emily McInerney

Newspaper editors in the north of the Barwon electorate say the Nationals are facing a tough contest in the upcoming NSW Election.

In the 2015 State election, Nationals representative Kevin Humphries won 49.1 per cent of the votes.

Labor’s Craig Ashby got 24 per cent and Independent Rohan Boehm 16.9.

Please log in to read the whole article.