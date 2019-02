Dominant dogs secure minor premiership

North’s Codie Howard bowls on Saturday. Howard took two wickets before making an unbeaten 39 to guide North to the win. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan North’s Codie Howard bowls on Saturday. Howard took two wickets before making an unbeaten 39 to guide North to the win. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan

By Tyler Hannigan

North have booked their place in the 2018/19 Demo Club A Grade Grand Final following a dominant seven-wicket win over second-placed South on Saturday.

The victory was set up by a fantastic bowling display in which North conceded just 21 runs in the opening 11 overs whilst also picking up regular wickets.

Sheldon Hall, Matt Reavill and Ryan Gillespie, South’s three top run scorers this season, combined for a grand total of zero runs as the Roos were reduced to 4-29.

