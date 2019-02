Hey musos, are you on the list?

Xanthe Edgecumbe is the brains behind the music and entertainment directory that is in the works. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson Xanthe Edgecumbe is the brains behind the music and entertainment directory that is in the works. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

By Emily Ferguson

Xanthe Edgecumbe is hoping to put together a musicians’ directory website to help her fellow musos find places to perform.

The website could also be used by tourists looking for live entertainment.

“It’s going to be a big job ... putting it together is going to be the task,” said Xanthe.

Please log in to read the whole article.