Fun part of city’s history

Christine Adams

By Emily Ferguson

Roll up, roll up! The John Bros Joyland exhibition is about to open.

Months of research and hard work have resulted in another perfect trip down memory lane via the permanent exhibition at the Sulphide Street Railway and Historical Museum.

The countdown is on until the exhibition will be shared with the Broken Hill community but first there will be an opening night by invitation only on Friday, March 15.

